Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/7
1. Lafayette (23-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (23-0) was idle.
3. Oakville (16-7) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (14-5) def. Incarnate Word (9-14), 3-1.
5. Edwardsville (16-4) vs. Belleville East (9-11), 5:30 p.m.
6. O'Fallon (18-7) def. Belleville West (15-10), 2-0.
7. St. Joseph's (11-9) was idle.
8. Marquette (20-4) def. Parkway Central (10-10), 3-0.
9. Kirkwood (18-10) was idle.
10. Mascoutah (22-5) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/7
1. Borgia (22-2) at Francis Howell (11-12), 4:30 p.m.
2. Mater Dei (22-3) was idle.
3. Hermann (16-4) at St. James (5-14), 4:30 p.m.
4. St. Dominic (14-6) was idle.
5. Waterloo (18-4) def. Gibault (13-15), 2-0.
6. Windsor (Imperial) (19-1) def. Herculaneum (2-7), 3-0.
7. Freeburg (17-5) def. Wood River (11-15), 2-0.
8. Jefferson (25-6) def. Herculaneum (2-7), 3-0.
9. St. Pius X (17-7) at Visitation (13-9), 5:15 p.m.
10. Breese Central (17-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

