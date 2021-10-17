|Large school schools - 10/16
|1. Eureka (27-2) vs. TBD at Ozark, 3:30 p.m.
|2. Lafayette (24-4) vs. Liberty (KC) at Ozark, 6:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (19-7) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (16-5) def. Mater Dei (25-4), 3-1.
|5. Edwardsville (27-6) def. Minooka, 2-0.
|6. O'Fallon (23-8) def. Rochester, 2-0.
|7. St. Joseph's (12-9) was idle.
|8. Marquette (22-6) was idle.
|9. Kirkwood (19-11) was idle.
|10. Mascoutah (23-7) at Freeburg (28-6), 2 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/16
|1. Borgia (26-4) vs. TBD at Ozark, 3:30 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (25-4) lost to Cor Jesu (16-5), 3-1.
|3. Hermann (24-4) was idle.
|4. Waterloo (22-4) def. Gibault (14-16), 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (18-9) was idle.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (27-1) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (27-6) was idle.
|8. Freeburg (28-6) vs. Nashville (6-2), 5 p.m.
|9. St. Pius X (19-8) was idle.
|10. Breese Central (28-6) def. Staunton (15-6), 2-1.