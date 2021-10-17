 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/16
1. Eureka (27-2) vs. TBD at Ozark, 3:30 p.m.
2. Lafayette (24-4) vs. Liberty (KC) at Ozark, 6:30 p.m.
3. Oakville (19-7) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (16-5) def. Mater Dei (25-4), 3-1.
5. Edwardsville (27-6) def. Minooka, 2-0.
6. O'Fallon (23-8) def. Rochester, 2-0.
7. St. Joseph's (12-9) was idle.
8. Marquette (22-6) was idle.
9. Kirkwood (19-11) was idle.
10. Mascoutah (23-7) at Freeburg (28-6), 2 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/16
1. Borgia (26-4) vs. TBD at Ozark, 3:30 p.m.
2. Mater Dei (25-4) lost to Cor Jesu (16-5), 3-1.
3. Hermann (24-4) was idle.
4. Waterloo (22-4) def. Gibault (14-16), 2-0.
5. St. Dominic (18-9) was idle.
6. Windsor (Imperial) (27-1) was idle.
7. Jefferson (27-6) was idle.
8. Freeburg (28-6) vs. Nashville (6-2), 5 p.m.
9. St. Pius X (19-8) was idle.
10. Breese Central (28-6) def. Staunton (15-6), 2-1.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

