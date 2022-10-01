|Large school schools - 9/30
|1. Eureka (18-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (14-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (17-4) def. Columbia (16-7), 2-0.
|4. Francis Howell Central (14-4) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (19-5) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (18-1) def. Columbia (16-7), 2-0.
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-4) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (19-3) def. Springfield Lanphier, 2-0.
|10. Francis Howell (15-7) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/30
|1. Westminster (18-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (14-1) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (18-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (16-4) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (22-4) was idle.
|6. Hermann (16-7) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (15-4) was idle.
|8. Gibault (15-6) lost to Belleville West (10-10), 2-0.
|9. Columbia (16-7) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (18-1), 2-0.
|10. Waterloo (15-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.