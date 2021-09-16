 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/15
1. Lafayette (10-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (10-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (11-3) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (3-2) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (4-3) was idle.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-0) was idle.
7. Nerinx Hall (5-3) was idle.
8. Kirkwood (8-3) was idle.
9. Oakville (5-5) lost to Marquette (5-1), 3-0.
10. Lindbergh (6-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/15
1. Borgia (11-1) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (13-1) was idle.
3. Hermann (7-3) was idle.
4. Freeburg (12-3) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (6-2) was idle.
6. Breese Central (12-0) was idle.
7. Civic Memorial (15-2) was idle.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (10-2) at Farmington (2-1), 7 p.m.
10. Incarnate Word (2-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

