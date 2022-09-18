 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/17
1. Eureka (8-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (13-2) was idle.
4. St. Joseph's (5-6) vs. Cor Jesu (3-4), 3:15 p.m.
5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
7. Cor Jesu (3-4) at St. Joseph's (5-6), 3:15 p.m.
8. Nerinx Hall (10-2) was idle.
9. Marquette (5-3) was idle.
10. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-0) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/17
1. Westminster (14-2) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (13-4) lost to Breese Central (7-5), 2-0.
3. St. Pius X (10-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (14-2) was idle.
5. Hermann (9-6) was idle.
6. Jefferson (13-3) def. Seckman (17-8), 2-0.
7. Althoff (11-6) was idle.
8. Waterloo (8-2) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (5-9) at Belleville East, 1 p.m.
9. Ursuline (4-1) vs. Perryville (0-4) at Seckman, 1 p.m.
10. Gibault (12-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

