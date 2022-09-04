 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/3
1. Lafayette (5-2) vs. Calvary Christian, Fla. at Wesley Chapel, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
2. Eureka (3-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (5-1) lost to O'Fallon (6-1), 2-1.
4. Cor Jesu (2-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (4-1) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (1-0) was idle.
7. Marquette (2-1) was idle.
8. Oakville (1-5) lost to Memphis St. Agnes, 2-0.
9. O'Fallon (6-1) def. Edwardsville (5-1), 2-1.
10. Pattonville (2-1) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/3
1. Mater Dei (6-1) def. Freeburg (7-2), 2-0.
2. Hermann (4-3) was idle.
3. Westminster (8-0) was idle.
4. Jefferson (1-0) was idle.
5. Borgia (1-2) was idle.
6. St. Dominic (1-1) was idle.
7. Waterloo (5-2) def. Hamilton County, 2-0.
8. Breese Central (6-3) def. Rock Island, 2-0.
9. Freeburg (7-2) lost to Mater Dei (6-1), 2-0.
10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

