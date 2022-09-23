 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/22
1. Eureka (12-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (10-5) vs. Lindbergh (7-4), 5:30 p.m.
3. Edwardsville (14-3) def. Belleville West (8-8), 2-1.
4. O'Fallon (14-4) def. Alton (9-10), 2-0.
5. Francis Howell Central (11-4) was idle.
6. Nerinx Hall (14-2) tied Francis Howell (12-4), 1-1.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-0) def. Francis Howell North (7-12), 3-0.
8. Pattonville (14-3) was idle.
9. Mascoutah (15-3) def. Civic Memorial (9-10), 2-0.
10. Francis Howell (12-4) tied Nerinx Hall (14-2), 1-1.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/22
1. Westminster (16-2) def. Parkway Central (13-6), 3-1.
2. St. Pius X (12-1) was idle.
3. Freeburg (14-4) lost to Columbia (13-6), 2-0.
4. Jefferson (16-3) def. Arcadia Valley, 3-0.
5. Hermann (11-7) def. Sullivan (7-5), 3-1.
6. St. Dominic (10-2) tied Marquette (7-4), 1-1.
7. De Soto (18-5) lost to Ste. Genevieve (3-1), 3-1.
8. Althoff (12-7) was idle.
9. Gibault (12-4) was idle.
10. Ursuline (5-3) vs. St. Joseph's (7-6), 5:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News