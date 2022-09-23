|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Eureka (12-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (10-5) vs. Lindbergh (7-4), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (14-3) def. Belleville West (8-8), 2-1.
|4. O'Fallon (14-4) def. Alton (9-10), 2-0.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-4) was idle.
|6. Nerinx Hall (14-2) tied Francis Howell (12-4), 1-1.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-0) def. Francis Howell North (7-12), 3-0.
|8. Pattonville (14-3) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (15-3) def. Civic Memorial (9-10), 2-0.
|10. Francis Howell (12-4) tied Nerinx Hall (14-2), 1-1.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. Westminster (16-2) def. Parkway Central (13-6), 3-1.
|2. St. Pius X (12-1) was idle.
|3. Freeburg (14-4) lost to Columbia (13-6), 2-0.
|4. Jefferson (16-3) def. Arcadia Valley, 3-0.
|5. Hermann (11-7) def. Sullivan (7-5), 3-1.
|6. St. Dominic (10-2) tied Marquette (7-4), 1-1.
|7. De Soto (18-5) lost to Ste. Genevieve (3-1), 3-1.
|8. Althoff (12-7) was idle.
|9. Gibault (12-4) was idle.
|10. Ursuline (5-3) vs. St. Joseph's (7-6), 5:15 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.