 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 9/14
1. Lafayette (10-2) was idle.
2. Eureka (10-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (11-3) def. Alton (6-5), 2-0.
4. Cor Jesu (3-2) was idle.
5. Francis Howell (4-2) lost to Francis Howell Central (8-3), 3-2.
6. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-0) at Seckman (4-4), 6:30 p.m.
7. Nerinx Hall (5-3) was idle.
8. Kirkwood (7-3) def. Parkway South (6-9), 3-0.
9. Oakville (5-5) def. Parkway Central (6-4), 3-0.
10. Lindbergh (5-3) vs. Westminster (8-5), 5:45 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/14
1. Borgia (10-1) def. New Haven (3-3), 3-0.
2. Mater Dei (13-1) def. Staunton (7-4), 2-0.
3. Hermann (7-2) lost to Rock Bridge, 3-1.
4. Freeburg (12-3) at Pinckneyville, 5 p.m.
5. St. Dominic (6-2) vs. Notre Dame (6-5), 6 p.m.
6. Breese Central (12-0) def. Roxana (6-6), 2-0.
7. Civic Memorial (15-1) vs. Highland (3-3), 6 p.m.
8. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (10-2) vs. Herculaneum (0-0), 7 p.m.
10. Incarnate Word (2-2) at Visitation (4-2), 5 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Cardinals' Yadier Molina torments Mets like it’s 2006 all over again​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News