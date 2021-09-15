|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Lafayette (10-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (10-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (11-3) def. Alton (6-5), 2-0.
|4. Cor Jesu (3-2) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (4-2) lost to Francis Howell Central (8-3), 3-2.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-0) at Seckman (4-4), 6:30 p.m.
|7. Nerinx Hall (5-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (7-3) def. Parkway South (6-9), 3-0.
|9. Oakville (5-5) def. Parkway Central (6-4), 3-0.
|10. Lindbergh (5-3) vs. Westminster (8-5), 5:45 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Borgia (10-1) def. New Haven (3-3), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (13-1) def. Staunton (7-4), 2-0.
|3. Hermann (7-2) lost to Rock Bridge, 3-1.
|4. Freeburg (12-3) at Pinckneyville, 5 p.m.
|5. St. Dominic (6-2) vs. Notre Dame (6-5), 6 p.m.
|6. Breese Central (12-0) def. Roxana (6-6), 2-0.
|7. Civic Memorial (15-1) vs. Highland (3-3), 6 p.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (7-1) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (10-2) vs. Herculaneum (0-0), 7 p.m.
|10. Incarnate Word (2-2) at Visitation (4-2), 5 p.m.