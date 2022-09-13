|Large school schools - 9/12
|1. Lafayette (8-4) was idle.
|2. Eureka (6-1) was idle.
|3. St. Joseph's (4-4) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (11-2) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (11-4) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (7-1) was idle.
|8. Marquette (4-3) was idle.
|9. Nerinx Hall (8-2) lost to St. Pius X (9-0), 3-2.
|10. Timberland (4-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/12
|1. Westminster (11-2) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (11-3) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (9-0) def. Nerinx Hall (8-2), 3-2.
|4. Freeburg (13-2) was idle.
|5. Mascoutah (11-2) was idle.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (12-0) was idle.
|7. Hermann (8-6) was idle.
|8. Jefferson (5-3) was idle.
|9. Borgia (3-4) was idle.
|10. Breese Central (6-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.