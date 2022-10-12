 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/11
1. Eureka (25-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (19-6) was idle.
3. O'Fallon (22-4) at East St. Louis (8-10), 5:45 p.m.
4. Edwardsville (18-8) def. Alton (11-13), 2-0.
5. Francis Howell Central (15-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (11-12), 5:30 p.m.
6. Pattonville (23-5) at Ritenour (11-9), 5:30 p.m.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (25-1) def. Holt (10-18), 3-0.
8. Nerinx Hall (21-7) def. Visitation (12-16), 3-0.
9. Mascoutah (23-4) def. Waterloo (17-5), 2-0.
10. Marquette (16-9) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/11
1. Westminster (22-2) vs. Parkway West (16-8), 5:30 p.m.
2. St. Pius X (19-2) def. Crystal City (14-5), 3-0.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (28-1) def. Hillsboro (9-16), 3-0.
4. Freeburg (22-6) lost to Breese Central (19-7), 2-0.
5. Jefferson (24-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (23-9) vs. Pacific (12-7), 6:30 p.m.
7. St. Dominic (17-6) lost to Incarnate Word (23-10), 3-2.
8. Columbia (18-9) vs. Roxana (12-8), 6:30 p.m.
9. Waterloo (17-5) lost to Mascoutah (23-4), 2-0.
10. Althoff (16-11) at Mater Dei (18-7), 7:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

