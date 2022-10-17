|Large school schools - 10/16
|1. Eureka (28-2) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (26-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (27-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (25-5) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (17-5) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (21-11) was idle.
|8. Mascoutah (27-5) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (21-8) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (22-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/16
|1. Westminster (24-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (19-3) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (29-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (26-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (25-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (25-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (24-11) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (19-10) was idle.
|9. Columbia (20-10) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (19-7) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.