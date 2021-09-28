|Large school schools - 9/27
|1. Lafayette (19-2) was idle.
|2. Eureka (20-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (13-3) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (10-5) lost to Marquette (18-3), 3-0.
|5. Marquette (18-3) def. Francis Howell Central (10-5), 3-0.
|6. Kirkwood (11-8) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) was idle.
|8. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) was idle.
|9. Cor Jesu (5-4) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (10-6) lost to Lindbergh (8-10), 3-2.
|Small school schools - 9/27
|1. Borgia (15-2) vs. Pacific (7-6) at Hermann, 9 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (17-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (10-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (14-4) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (19-4) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (11-4) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (15-6) was idle.
|8. Westminster (13-8) was idle.
|9. John Burroughs (14-1) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (16-5) was idle.