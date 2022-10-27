|Large school schools - 10/26
|1. Lafayette (29-6) was idle.
|2. Eureka (33-4) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (29-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (29-6) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (28-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (19-7) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (23-9) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (26-8) was idle.
|9. Marquette (23-10) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (24-12) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/26
|1. Westminster (29-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (23-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (29-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (28-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (28-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (27-12) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (24-10) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (23-8) was idle.
|10. Columbia (21-13) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.