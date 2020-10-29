|Large school schools - 10/28
|1. Lafayette (14-1) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (12-0) vs. Kirkwood (9-6) at St. Joseph's, 5 p.m.
|3. Eureka (8-4) was idle.
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) was idle.
|5. Oakville (11-1) vs. Fox (7-6), 5 p.m.
|6. Seckman (12-6) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (13-4) at Timberland (12-6), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Timberland (12-6) vs. Francis Howell (13-4), 5:30 p.m.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-4) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (16-6) vs. St. Pius X (18-8), 6 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/28
|1. St. Dominic (18-3) was idle.
|2. Borgia (25-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (18-8) at Hillsboro (16-6), 6 p.m.
|4. Warrenton (20-4) was idle.
|5. St. Clair (17-4) was idle.
|6. Hermann (22-6) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (17-6) vs. Summit (5-9), 5 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (13-12) vs. Nerinx Hall (9-3), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (12-6) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (12-6) at Fort Zumwalt East, 6 p.m.
|10. Jefferson (12-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
