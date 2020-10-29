 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Large school schools - 10/28
1. Lafayette (14-1) was idle.
2. Cor Jesu (12-0) vs. Kirkwood (9-6) at St. Joseph's, 5 p.m.
3. Eureka (8-4) was idle.
4. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) was idle.
5. Oakville (11-1) vs. Fox (7-6), 5 p.m.
6. Seckman (12-6) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (13-4) at Timberland (12-6), 5:30 p.m.
8. Timberland (12-6) vs. Francis Howell (13-4), 5:30 p.m.
9. St. Joseph's (6-4) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (16-6) vs. St. Pius X (18-8), 6 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/28
1. St. Dominic (18-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (25-4) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (18-8) at Hillsboro (16-6), 6 p.m.
4. Warrenton (20-4) was idle.
5. St. Clair (17-4) was idle.
6. Hermann (22-6) was idle.
7. Windsor (Imperial) (17-6) vs. Summit (5-9), 5 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (13-12) vs. Nerinx Hall (9-3), 4:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (12-6) vs. Fort Zumwalt South (12-6) at Fort Zumwalt East, 6 p.m.
10. Jefferson (12-6) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports