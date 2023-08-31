|Large school schools - 8/30
|1. Lafayette (2-0) at Cor Jesu (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (0-1) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (6-0) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) vs. Parkway Central (3-2), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Marquette (1-0) vs. Visitation (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (2-1) was idle.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 8/30
|1. St. Pius X (5-1) def. Lutheran South (0-2), 3-0.
|2. Freeburg (3-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
|4. Incarnate Word (2-0) def. Westminster (1-3), 3-0.
|5. Westminster (1-3) lost to Incarnate Word (2-0), 3-0.
|6. Hermann (1-0) was idle.
|7. Jefferson (1-0) was idle.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (4-1) at Seckman (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Mater Dei (6-0) def. Wesclin (0-2), 2-1.
|10. Columbia (3-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.