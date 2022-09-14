|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Lafayette (8-4) was idle.
|2. Eureka (6-1) was idle.
|3. St. Joseph's (4-4) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (12-2) def. Alton (7-6), 2-0.
|5. O'Fallon (11-4) vs. East St. Louis (7-1), 5:45 p.m.
|6. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (8-1) def. Francis Howell North (4-6), 3-0.
|8. Marquette (4-3) at Northwest Cedar Hill (8-1), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Nerinx Hall (9-2) def. Kirkwood (4-7), 3-1.
|10. Timberland (4-2) vs. Francis Howell (3-3), 5 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Westminster (11-2) vs. Lindbergh (5-2), 5:45 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (12-3) def. Staunton (5-3), 2-1.
|3. St. Pius X (9-0) at Herculaneum (0-0), 7 p.m.
|4. Freeburg (13-2) was idle.
|5. Mascoutah (12-2) def. Triad (5-5), 2-0.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (12-0) was idle.
|7. Hermann (8-6) was idle.
|8. Jefferson (6-3) def. North County (0-6), 3-0.
|9. Borgia (3-4) at St. Dominic (4-2), 6 p.m.
|10. Breese Central (6-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.