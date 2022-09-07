|Large school schools - 9/6
|1. Lafayette (7-1) was idle.
|2. Eureka (3-0) at Summit (1-2), 5:45 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (6-1) vs. Belleville East (6-3), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (5-1) vs. Pattonville (3-1), 5:30 p.m.
|6. St. Joseph's (2-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (2-1) vs. Oakville (2-5), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Oakville (2-5) at Marquette (2-1), 5:30 p.m.
|9. O'Fallon (8-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 2-0.
|10. Pattonville (3-1) at Francis Howell Central (5-1), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/6
|1. Mater Dei (7-1) def. Pinckneyville, 2-1.
|2. Hermann (4-4) at Blair Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
|3. Westminster (8-0) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (2-1) def. Kingston, 3-0.
|5. Borgia (2-2) def. New Haven (3-2), 3-1.
|6. St. Dominic (1-1) was idle.
|7. Waterloo (5-2) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (6-3) at Salem, Illinois, 5 p.m.
|9. Freeburg (8-2) def. Roxana (5-3), 2-0.
|10. St. Pius X (6-0) def. Mehlville (1-8), 3-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.