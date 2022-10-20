|Large school schools - 10/19
|1. Lafayette (26-6) was idle.
|2. Eureka (31-3) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (28-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (26-5) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (17-6) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (22-8) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (24-7) was idle.
|9. Marquette (22-9) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (22-12) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/19
|1. Westminster (25-2) vs. Rosati-Kain (8-14), 7 p.m.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (31-1) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (20-3) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (27-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (26-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (26-9) was idle.
|7. Incarnate Word (24-12) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (20-10) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (22-8) was idle.
|10. Columbia (20-11) vs. Granite City (9-20), 6:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.