Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/26
1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (1-0) def. Borgia (0-1), 3-0.
3. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (0-0) at Oakville (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
5. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (0-0) was idle.
7. Marquette (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 3-0.
8. Oakville (0-0) vs. Cor Jesu (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
9. O'Fallon (1-0) was idle.
10. Pattonville (0-0) vs. Timberland (0-0), 5:15 p.m.

Small school schools - 8/26
1. Mater Dei (0-0) was idle.
2. Hermann (0-0) was idle.
3. Westminster (0-0) was idle.
4. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
5. Borgia (0-1) lost to Eureka (1-0), 3-0.
6. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
7. Waterloo (0-2) was idle.
8. Breese Central (1-1) was idle.
9. Freeburg (2-0) was idle.
10. St. Pius X (2-0) def. Duchesne (0-2), 2-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

Ella Gaona, senior, Nerinx Hall

Ella Gaona, senior, Nerinx Hall

A 5-foot-7 defensive stalwart for Markers teams that advanced to state the last two years and recently committed to Florida State. She led Ner…

Holly Heldt, senior, Hermann

Holly Heldt, senior, Hermann

The go-to offensive weapon on a Bearcats squad that won a state record 15th state championship last season, the 5-foot-10 Heldt averaged 4.09 …

Juliette Myrick, senior, Eureka

Juliette Myrick, senior, Eureka

A tough, hard-nosed competitor, qualities that will serve Myrick well as she moves on to West Point to attend the U.S. Military Academy (Army)…

