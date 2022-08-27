|Large school schools - 8/26
|1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (1-0) def. Borgia (0-1), 3-0.
|3. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (0-0) at Oakville (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Joseph's (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-0) def. Washington (0-1), 3-0.
|8. Oakville (0-0) vs. Cor Jesu (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
|9. O'Fallon (1-0) was idle.
|10. Pattonville (0-0) vs. Timberland (0-0), 5:15 p.m.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/26
|1. Mater Dei (0-0) was idle.
|2. Hermann (0-0) was idle.
|3. Westminster (0-0) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
|5. Borgia (0-1) lost to Eureka (1-0), 3-0.
|6. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|7. Waterloo (0-2) was idle.
|8. Breese Central (1-1) was idle.
|9. Freeburg (2-0) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (2-0) def. Duchesne (0-2), 2-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.