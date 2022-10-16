 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/15
1. Eureka (28-2) vs. TBD at Ozark, 4 p.m.
2. Lafayette (26-6) def. Logan-Rogersville, 2-0.
3. O'Fallon (27-6) lost to Breese Central (25-7), 2-0.
4. Pattonville (25-5) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (17-5) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (21-11) lost to Nazareth Academy, 2-1.
8. Mascoutah (27-5) def. Gibault (19-14), 2-0.
9. Francis Howell (21-8) was idle.
10. Nerinx Hall (22-7) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/15
1. Westminster (24-2) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (19-3) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (29-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (26-7) lost to Mahomet-Seymour, 2-0.
5. Jefferson (25-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (25-9) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (24-11) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (19-10) was idle.
9. Columbia (20-10) was idle.
10. Waterloo (19-7) def. Okawville (16-14), 2-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

