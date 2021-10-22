 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Large school schools - 10/21
1. Eureka (29-2) was idle.
2. Lafayette (30-4) was idle.
3. Oakville (20-7) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (17-5) was idle.
5. Edwardsville (27-7) vs. Belleville West (18-11), 5:30 p.m.
6. O'Fallon (25-8) def. Alton (13-16), 2-0.
7. St. Joseph's (13-9) was idle.
8. Marquette (22-6) was idle.
9. Pattonville (20-7) was idle.
10. Nerinx Hall (17-10) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/21
1. Borgia (29-4) was idle.
2. Mater Dei (26-4) was idle.
3. Hermann (25-5) was idle.
4. Waterloo (26-4) was idle.
5. St. Dominic (19-10) was idle.
6. Jefferson (28-6) was idle.
7. Freeburg (29-6) vs. Columbia (19-14), 5 p.m.
8. St. Pius X (21-8) was idle.
9. Windsor (Imperial) (28-3) was idle.
10. Breese Central (28-6) at Wood River (12-22), 7 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News