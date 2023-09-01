|Large school schools - 8/31
|1. Lafayette (3-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (1-0) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (0-1) vs. Belleville East (2-3), 5:30 p.m.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-1) at Cor Jesu (2-1), 5:45 a.m.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-0) def. Troy Buchanan (0-3), 3-0.
|6. Pattonville (0-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-0) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (1-0) vs. Collinsville (0-2), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (3-1) def. Fort Zumwalt West (0-3), 3-1.
|10. Timberland (0-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/31
|1. St. Pius X (5-1) at St. Vincent, 7 p.m.
|2. Freeburg (4-0) def. Wood River (4-4), 2-0.
|3. St. Dominic (2-0) vs. Borgia (1-1), 6 p.m.
|4. Incarnate Word (2-0) was idle.
|5. Westminster (1-3) at Clayton (0-1), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (1-0) vs. Jefferson City, 6 p.m.
|7. Jefferson (1-0) at Ste. Genevieve (0-1), 6:30 a.m.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (5-1) at Union (3-1), 6 p.m.
|9. Mater Dei (6-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (4-0) def. Salem, Illinois, 2-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.