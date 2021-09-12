|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Lafayette (9-1) def. St. Teresa's, 3-1.
|2. Eureka (9-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (8-2) def. Glenbard West, 2-0.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (3-2) was idle.
|6. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-0) vs. Cape Notre Dame at SEMO, 8:50 a.m.
|7. Nerinx Hall (5-3) was idle.
|8. Kirkwood (6-3) was idle.
|9. Oakville (4-5) was idle.
|10. Lindbergh (5-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. Borgia (7-0) def. St. Dominic (6-1), 2-1.
|2. Mater Dei (9-1) def. Ozark, 2-0.
|3. Hermann (6-0) def. Fairfield, 2-0.
|4. Freeburg (12-3) def. Anna-Jonesboro, 2-0.
|5. St. Dominic (6-1) lost to Borgia (7-0), 2-1.
|6. Breese Central (9-0) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (14-1) lost to Triad (9-3), 2-0.
|8. Windsor (Imperial) (6-0) vs. Sullivan (1-3) at North County, 1 p.m.
|9. St. Pius X (6-1) tied Sullivan (1-3), 1-1.
|10. Incarnate Word (2-2) was idle.