 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Large school schools - 10/1
1. Lafayette (4-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (2-0) vs. Marquette (0-2), 5:30 p.m.
3. Oakville (1-0) was idle.
4. Timberland (6-3) was idle.
5. Cor Jesu (1-0) was idle.
6. Lindbergh (0-2) at Mehlville (1-0), 5:30 p.m.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) vs. Webster Groves (0-2), 5:30 p.m.
8. Seckman (8-2) vs. St. Clair (12-3), 6:30 p.m.
9. Francis Howell (5-2) at Fort Zumwalt West (4-4), 5 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (11-3) vs. De Soto (1-13), 7 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/1
1. St. Dominic (11-2) vs. Notre Dame (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
2. Borgia (15-2) at Hermann (10-3), 7 p.m.
3. Hermann (10-3) vs. Borgia (15-2), 7 p.m.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) vs. Perryville (4-3), 6 p.m.
5. St. Clair (12-3) at Seckman (8-2), 6:30 p.m.
6. Warrenton (12-4) vs. Orchard Farm (2-4), 5:15 p.m.
7. St. Pius X (11-5) vs. Incarnate Word (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (3-3) at St. Pius X (11-5), 6:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
10. Visitation (2-1) vs. Ursuline (1-2), 5:30 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports