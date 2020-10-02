|Large school schools - 10/1
|1. Lafayette (4-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (2-0) vs. Marquette (0-2), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (1-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (6-3) was idle.
|5. Cor Jesu (1-0) was idle.
|6. Lindbergh (0-2) at Mehlville (1-0), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (12-2) vs. Webster Groves (0-2), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Seckman (8-2) vs. St. Clair (12-3), 6:30 p.m.
|9. Francis Howell (5-2) at Fort Zumwalt West (4-4), 5 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (11-3) vs. De Soto (1-13), 7 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/1
|1. St. Dominic (11-2) vs. Notre Dame (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Borgia (15-2) at Hermann (10-3), 7 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) vs. Perryville (4-3), 6 p.m.
|5. St. Clair (12-3) at Seckman (8-2), 6:30 p.m.
|6. Warrenton (12-4) vs. Orchard Farm (2-4), 5:15 p.m.
|7. St. Pius X (11-5) vs. Incarnate Word (3-3), 6:30 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (2-1) vs. Ursuline (1-2), 5:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
