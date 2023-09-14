|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Lafayette (11-0) def. Eureka (7-5), 3-0.
|2. Marquette (10-1) at Lindbergh (3-3), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (10-3) was idle.
|4. Eureka (7-5) lost to Lafayette (11-0), 3-0.
|5. St. Joseph's (5-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (8-5) was idle.
|7. Timberland (9-1) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5) was idle.
|9. Pattonville (6-2) at Hazelwood West (4-1), 5:15 p.m.
|10. Cor Jesu (5-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Mater Dei (11-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (11-2) at Farmington (2-6), 7 p.m.
|3. Incarnate Word (9-4) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (7-2) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) was idle.
|6. Columbia (13-3) was idle.
|7. Mascoutah (12-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (6-4) was idle.
|9. Hermann (5-6) was idle.
|10. John Burroughs (7-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.