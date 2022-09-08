|Large school schools - 9/7
|1. Lafayette (8-1) def. St. Joseph's (2-1), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (4-0) was idle.
|3. St. Joseph's (2-1) lost to Lafayette (8-1), 3-0.
|4. Edwardsville (7-1) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (8-2) lost to Althoff (7-3), 2-1.
|6. Cor Jesu (2-1) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
|8. Marquette (3-1) vs. Parkway South (0-4), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Nerinx Hall (7-1) def. Webster Groves (2-4), 3-0.
|10. Timberland (1-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/7
|1. Westminster (8-0) at Ursuline (3-1), 6 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (7-1) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (6-0) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (8-2) was idle.
|5. Mascoutah (8-1) was idle.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0) was idle.
|7. Hermann (4-4) was idle.
|8. Jefferson (2-1) was idle.
|9. Borgia (2-2) was idle.
|10. Breese Central (6-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.