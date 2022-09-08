 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/7
1. Lafayette (8-1) def. St. Joseph's (2-1), 3-0.
2. Eureka (4-0) was idle.
3. St. Joseph's (2-1) lost to Lafayette (8-1), 3-0.
4. Edwardsville (7-1) was idle.
5. O'Fallon (8-2) lost to Althoff (7-3), 2-1.
6. Cor Jesu (2-1) was idle.
7. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
8. Marquette (3-1) vs. Parkway South (0-4), 5:30 p.m.
9. Nerinx Hall (7-1) def. Webster Groves (2-4), 3-0.
10. Timberland (1-0) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/7
1. Westminster (8-0) at Ursuline (3-1), 6 p.m.
2. Mater Dei (7-1) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (6-0) was idle.
4. Freeburg (8-2) was idle.
5. Mascoutah (8-1) was idle.
6. Windsor (Imperial) (7-0) was idle.
7. Hermann (4-4) was idle.
8. Jefferson (2-1) was idle.
9. Borgia (2-2) was idle.
10. Breese Central (6-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News