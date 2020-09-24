|Large school schools - 9/23
|1. Lafayette (1-0) vs. Incarnate Word (2-1) at Olympia, 6 p.m.
|2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
|3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
|4. Timberland (6-2) was idle.
|5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (8-1) was idle.
|8. Seckman (5-1) was idle.
|9. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell Central (4-6) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/23
|1. St. Dominic (10-1) was idle.
|2. Borgia (9-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (5-2) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (10-2) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (8-3) was idle.
|6. Incarnate Word (2-1) vs. Lafayette (1-0) at Olympia, 6 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (8-0) was idle.
|8. Warrenton (11-4) was idle.
|9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
|10. Lutheran St. Charles (5-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
