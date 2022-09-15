|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Lafayette (8-5) lost to Eureka (7-1), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (7-1) def. Lafayette (8-5), 3-0.
|3. St. Joseph's (4-4) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (12-2) was idle.
|5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
|6. Cor Jesu (2-2) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (8-1) was idle.
|8. Marquette (5-3) was idle.
|9. Nerinx Hall (9-2) was idle.
|10. Timberland (4-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Westminster (12-2) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (12-3) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (10-1) lost to Farmington (7-2), 3-1.
|4. Freeburg (13-2) was idle.
|5. Mascoutah (12-2) was idle.
|6. Windsor (Imperial) (12-0) was idle.
|7. Hermann (9-6) was idle.
|8. Jefferson (6-3) was idle.
|9. Borgia (3-4) was idle.
|10. Breese Central (6-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.