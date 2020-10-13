|Large school schools - 10/12
|1. Lafayette (9-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (5-1) at Kirkwood (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (6-0) at Parkway South (2-4), 5:45 p.m.
|4. Cor Jesu (5-0) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (9-3) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (7-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (4-7), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Timberland (7-4) was idle.
|9. Hillsboro (13-4) at Jefferson (10-5), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Parkway West (4-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/12
|1. St. Dominic (14-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (17-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (18-4) vs. Helias, 4:30 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (14-4) vs. Mexico, 6 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (12-6) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (14-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (6-4) vs. Nerinx Hall (3-3), 6 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (4-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.