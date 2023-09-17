|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Lafayette (12-0) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas at Lee's Summit West, 12:30 a.m.
|2. Marquette (14-2) def. Hazel Green (Ala.), 2-0.
|3. Edwardsville (12-3) was idle.
|4. Eureka (7-5) was idle.
|5. St. Joseph's (6-5) lost to Francis Howell (13-5), 2-1.
|6. Francis Howell (13-5) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (6-5) at St. Joseph's, 12:30 a.m.
|7. Timberland (10-2) lost to Francis Howell (13-5), 2-0.
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5) was idle.
|9. Pattonville (8-2) was idle.
|10. Cor Jesu (7-5) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Mater Dei (12-2) def. Breese Central (11-2), 2-1.
|2. St. Pius X (12-2) was idle.
|3. Incarnate Word (10-4) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (8-4) was idle.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-4) was idle.
|6. Columbia (13-3) was idle.
|7. Mascoutah (13-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (9-4) was idle.
|9. Hermann (6-6) was idle.
|10. John Burroughs (7-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.