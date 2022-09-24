|Large school schools - 9/23
|1. Eureka (12-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (11-5) at Cor Jesu (5-6), 7:30 p.m.
|3. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
|4. O'Fallon (14-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-4) was idle.
|6. Nerinx Hall (14-2) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (9-0) was idle.
|8. Pattonville (14-3) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (15-3) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell (12-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/23
|1. Westminster (16-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (12-1) was idle.
|3. Freeburg (14-4) was idle.
|4. Jefferson (19-3) def. Festus (8-11), 2-0.
|5. Hermann (11-7) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (10-2) was idle.
|7. De Soto (18-5) was idle.
|8. Althoff (12-7) was idle.
|9. Gibault (12-4) was idle.
|10. Ursuline (5-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.