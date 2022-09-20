|Large school schools - 9/19
|1. Eureka (9-1) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 3-1.
|2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (13-2) was idle.
|4. St. Joseph's (6-6) vs. Visitation (4-10), 4:30 p.m.
|5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-4) lost to Eureka (9-1), 3-1.
|7. Cor Jesu (4-6) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (11-2) def. Parkway Central (12-5), 3-1.
|9. Marquette (6-4) lost to St. Dominic (8-2), 3-0.
|10. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/19
|1. Westminster (14-2) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (13-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (10-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (14-2) was idle.
|5. Hermann (9-7) was idle.
|6. Jefferson (14-3) def. West County (Leadwood), 3-0.
|7. Althoff (11-7) lost to Belleville East (9-4), 2-1.
|8. Waterloo (12-3) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (5-2) lost to Lindbergh (6-4), 3-1.
|10. Gibault (12-3) vs. Columbia (9-6), 6:30 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.