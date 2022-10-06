|Large school schools - 10/5
|1. Eureka (24-1) def. Lindbergh (9-8), 3-0.
|2. Lafayette (15-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (21-4) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (16-4) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (14-5) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (19-5) vs. Affton (7-14), 5:15 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (23-1) vs. Winfield (7-7), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Nerinx Hall (18-5) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (22-4) was idle.
|10. Marquette (16-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/5
|1. Westminster (20-2) was idle.
|2. St. Pius X (18-2) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (20-1) at Herculaneum (2-10), 7 p.m.
|4. Freeburg (17-4) def. Triad (10-15), 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (22-5) was idle.
|6. Hermann (18-7) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (17-5) at St. Joseph's (10-8), 4:30 p.m.
|8. Columbia (17-9) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (16-4) was idle.
|10. Althoff (16-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.