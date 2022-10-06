 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/5
1. Eureka (24-1) def. Lindbergh (9-8), 3-0.
2. Lafayette (15-6) was idle.
3. O'Fallon (21-4) was idle.
4. Edwardsville (16-4) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (14-5) was idle.
6. Pattonville (19-5) vs. Affton (7-14), 5:15 p.m.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (23-1) vs. Winfield (7-7), 5:30 p.m.
8. Nerinx Hall (18-5) was idle.
9. Mascoutah (22-4) was idle.
10. Marquette (16-7) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 10/5
1. Westminster (20-2) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (18-2) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (20-1) at Herculaneum (2-10), 7 p.m.
4. Freeburg (17-4) def. Triad (10-15), 2-0.
5. Jefferson (22-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (18-7) was idle.
7. St. Dominic (17-5) at St. Joseph's (10-8), 4:30 p.m.
8. Columbia (17-9) was idle.
9. Waterloo (16-4) was idle.
10. Althoff (16-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News