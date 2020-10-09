|Large school schools - 10/8
|1. Lafayette (9-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (3-1) was idle.
|3. Oakville (3-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (5-0) vs. Incarnate Word (5-4), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (9-2) at Windsor (Imperial) (13-3), 6:30 p.m.
|7. Francis Howell (7-3) at Borgia (17-2), 6 p.m.
|8. Timberland (7-4) vs. Holt (3-11), 5 p.m.
|9. Hillsboro (12-3) vs. Perryville (6-3), 6 p.m.
|10. Parkway West (4-1) at Summit (2-5), 5:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/8
|1. St. Dominic (13-2) at Duchesne (0-5), 5 p.m.
|2. Borgia (17-2) vs. Francis Howell (7-3), 6 p.m.
|3. Hermann (13-3) vs. Pacific (1-12), 4:30 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) vs. Seckman (9-2), 6:30 p.m.
|5. Warrenton (12-4) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (12-6) was idle.
|7. St. Clair (13-3) vs. Sullivan (4-15), 6 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (5-4) at Cor Jesu (5-0), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Visitation (3-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
