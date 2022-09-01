|Large school schools - 8/31
|1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
|2. Eureka (2-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (2-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (3-1) was idle.
|6. St. Joseph's (1-0) was idle.
|7. Marquette (1-1) at Visitation (2-3), 5:15 p.m.
|8. Oakville (0-1) was idle.
|9. O'Fallon (1-1) was idle.
|10. Pattonville (1-1) at Lutheran St. Charles (0-1), 6 p.m.
|Small school schools - 8/31
|1. Mater Dei (2-0) def. Roxana (5-1), 2-0.
|2. Hermann (4-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (7-0) at Incarnate Word (0-1), 6 p.m.
|4. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
|5. Borgia (0-2) vs. St. Clair (1-0), 6 p.m.
|6. St. Dominic (1-1) was idle.
|7. Waterloo (1-2) def. Wesclin (4-2), 2-0.
|8. Breese Central (2-1) was idle.
|9. Freeburg (3-0) was idle.
|10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.