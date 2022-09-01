 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/31
1. Lafayette (2-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (2-0) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (1-0) was idle.
4. Cor Jesu (2-0) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (3-1) was idle.
6. St. Joseph's (1-0) was idle.
7. Marquette (1-1) at Visitation (2-3), 5:15 p.m.
8. Oakville (0-1) was idle.
9. O'Fallon (1-1) was idle.
10. Pattonville (1-1) at Lutheran St. Charles (0-1), 6 p.m.

Small school schools - 8/31
1. Mater Dei (2-0) def. Roxana (5-1), 2-0.
2. Hermann (4-2) was idle.
3. Westminster (7-0) at Incarnate Word (0-1), 6 p.m.
4. Jefferson (0-0) was idle.
5. Borgia (0-2) vs. St. Clair (1-0), 6 p.m.
6. St. Dominic (1-1) was idle.
7. Waterloo (1-2) def. Wesclin (4-2), 2-0.
8. Breese Central (2-1) was idle.
9. Freeburg (3-0) was idle.
10. St. Pius X (5-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

