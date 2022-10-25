|Large school schools - 10/24
|1. Lafayette (28-6) def. Marquette (23-10), 3-0.
|2. Eureka (33-3) def. Cor Jesu (14-14), 3-0.
|3. O'Fallon (29-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (29-6) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (28-2) lost to Timberland (15-9), 3-2.
|6. Francis Howell Central (19-7) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (23-9) lost to St. Dominic (22-10), 3-1.
|8. Nerinx Hall (26-7) was idle.
|9. Marquette (23-10) lost to Lafayette (28-6), 3-0.
|10. Edwardsville (23-12) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/24
|1. Westminster (27-2) was idle.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2) lost to St. Pius X (22-3), 3-2.
|3. St. Pius X (22-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2), 3-2.
|4. Freeburg (28-7) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (27-5) def. Grandview (11-16), 3-0.
|6. Hermann (27-9) def. Linn, 3-0.
|7. Incarnate Word (26-12) was idle.
|8. St. Dominic (22-10) def. Francis Howell (23-9), 3-1.
|9. Waterloo (22-8) was idle.
|10. Columbia (21-12) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.