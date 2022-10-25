 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/24
1. Lafayette (28-6) def. Marquette (23-10), 3-0.
2. Eureka (33-3) def. Cor Jesu (14-14), 3-0.
3. O'Fallon (29-6) was idle.
4. Pattonville (29-6) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (28-2) lost to Timberland (15-9), 3-2.
6. Francis Howell Central (19-7) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (23-9) lost to St. Dominic (22-10), 3-1.
8. Nerinx Hall (26-7) was idle.
9. Marquette (23-10) lost to Lafayette (28-6), 3-0.
10. Edwardsville (23-12) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 10/24
1. Westminster (27-2) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2) lost to St. Pius X (22-3), 3-2.
3. St. Pius X (22-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2), 3-2.
4. Freeburg (28-7) was idle.
5. Jefferson (27-5) def. Grandview (11-16), 3-0.
6. Hermann (27-9) def. Linn, 3-0.
7. Incarnate Word (26-12) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (22-10) def. Francis Howell (23-9), 3-1.
9. Waterloo (22-8) was idle.
10. Columbia (21-12) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

District sluggers, and perfection on the tennis court: our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News