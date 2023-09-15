|Large school schools - 9/14
|1. Lafayette (12-0) def. Parkway West (6-5), 3-0.
|2. Marquette (11-2) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (10-3) vs. East St. Louis (0-2), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Eureka (7-5) was idle.
|5. St. Joseph's (5-4) vs. Nerinx Hall (8-3), 4:30 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell (9-5) vs. Francis Howell North (4-6), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Timberland (10-1) def. Troy Buchanan (2-9), 3-0.
|8. Francis Howell Central (10-5) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (4-4), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Pattonville (6-2) vs. Parkway South (6-5), 5:15 p.m.
|10. Cor Jesu (6-5) at Visitation (2-3), 5:15 p.m.
|Small school schools - 9/14
|1. Mater Dei (11-2) tied O'Fallon (2-2), 1-1.
|2. St. Pius X (12-2) was idle.
|3. Incarnate Word (10-4) def. Villa Duchesne (3-6), 3-0.
|4. Freeburg (8-4) lost to Breese Central (11-1), 2-0.
|5. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) at Festus (7-3), 7 p.m.
|6. Columbia (13-3) vs. Roxana (4-4), 7 p.m.
|7. Mascoutah (13-2) at Jerseyville (5-10), 6:30 p.m.
|8. Westminster (9-4) def. Lutheran North (2-8), 3-0.
|9. Hermann (5-6) at Linn, 6 p.m.
|10. John Burroughs (7-3) at Lutheran South (2-6), 4:15 a.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.