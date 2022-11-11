 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 11/10
1. Lafayette (32-6) was idle.
2. Eureka (33-4) was idle.
3. O'Fallon (32-7) was idle.
4. Pattonville (29-6) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (28-2) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (19-7) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (23-9) was idle.
8. Nerinx Hall (26-8) was idle.
9. Marquette (23-10) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (25-13) was idle.

Small school schools - 11/10
1. Westminster (32-2) was idle.
2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2) was idle.
3. St. Pius X (23-4) was idle.
4. Freeburg (33-7) was idle.
5. Jefferson (32-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (31-10) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (29-13) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (25-12) was idle.
9. Waterloo (23-9) was idle.
10. Columbia (21-13) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

