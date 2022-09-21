 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/20
1. Eureka (9-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.
3. Edwardsville (13-2) vs. St. Joseph's (6-6), 5:30 p.m.
4. St. Joseph's (6-6) at Edwardsville (13-2), 5:30 p.m.
5. O'Fallon (12-4) vs. Collinsville (2-12), 5:45 p.m.
6. Francis Howell Central (10-4) vs. Timberland (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
7. Cor Jesu (4-6) vs. Villa Duchesne (1-10), 5:30 p.m.
8. Nerinx Hall (11-2) at Parkway North (0-8), 5:30 p.m.
9. Marquette (6-4) was idle.
10. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-0) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-9), 3-0.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/20
1. Westminster (15-2) def. Lutheran South (4-6), 3-0.
2. Mater Dei (14-4) def. Freeburg (14-3), 2-1.
3. St. Pius X (10-1) at Incarnate Word (6-5), 6 p.m.
4. Freeburg (14-3) lost to Mater Dei (14-4), 2-1.
5. Hermann (10-7) def. Owensville (2-7), 3-0.
6. Jefferson (15-3) def. Park Hills Central (1-4), 3-0.
7. Althoff (11-7) was idle.
8. Waterloo (12-4) lost to Mascoutah (14-3), 2-0.
9. Ursuline (5-3) was idle.
10. Gibault (12-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/191. Eureka (9-1) def. Francis Howell Central (10-4), 3-1.2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.3. Edwardsville (13-2) was idl…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/161. Eureka (8-1) def. Oakville (4-7), 3-0.2. Lafayette (9-5) vs. Borgia (3-6), 5:30 p.m.3. Edwardsville (13-2) was i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News