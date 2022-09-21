|Large school schools - 9/20
|1. Eureka (9-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (10-5) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (13-2) vs. St. Joseph's (6-6), 5:30 p.m.
|4. St. Joseph's (6-6) at Edwardsville (13-2), 5:30 p.m.
|5. O'Fallon (12-4) vs. Collinsville (2-12), 5:45 p.m.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-4) vs. Timberland (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
|7. Cor Jesu (4-6) vs. Villa Duchesne (1-10), 5:30 p.m.
|8. Nerinx Hall (11-2) at Parkway North (0-8), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Marquette (6-4) was idle.
|10. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-0) def. Fort Zumwalt East (3-9), 3-0.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/20
|1. Westminster (15-2) def. Lutheran South (4-6), 3-0.
|2. Mater Dei (14-4) def. Freeburg (14-3), 2-1.
|3. St. Pius X (10-1) at Incarnate Word (6-5), 6 p.m.
|4. Freeburg (14-3) lost to Mater Dei (14-4), 2-1.
|5. Hermann (10-7) def. Owensville (2-7), 3-0.
|6. Jefferson (15-3) def. Park Hills Central (1-4), 3-0.
|7. Althoff (11-7) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (12-4) lost to Mascoutah (14-3), 2-0.
|9. Ursuline (5-3) was idle.
|10. Gibault (12-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.