|Large school schools - 10/25
|1. Lafayette (29-6) def. Eureka (33-4), 3-1.
|2. Eureka (33-4) lost to Lafayette (29-6), 3-1.
|3. O'Fallon (29-6) was idle.
|4. Pattonville (29-6) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (28-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (19-7) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (23-9) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (26-8) lost to St. Joseph's (17-9), 3-0.
|9. Marquette (23-10) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (24-12) def. Granite City (9-23), 2-0.
|Small school schools - 10/25
|1. Westminster (28-2) def. Parkway West (20-11), 3-1.
|2. Windsor (Imperial) (32-2) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (23-3) def. Farmington (15-5), 3-1.
|4. Freeburg (29-7) def. Althoff (20-16), 2-0.
|5. Jefferson (28-5) def. West County (Leadwood), 3-0.
|6. Hermann (28-9) def. Montgomery County, 3-0.
|7. Incarnate Word (27-12) def. Clayton (17-9), 3-1.
|8. St. Dominic (23-10) def. Timberland (15-10), 3-0.
|9. Waterloo (23-8) def. Jerseyville (9-21), 2-0.
|10. Columbia (21-13) lost to Pinckneyville, 2-1.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.