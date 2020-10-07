 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/6
1. Lafayette (8-0) vs. Summit (2-4), 5:30 p.m.
2. Eureka (2-1) was idle.
3. Oakville (2-0) vs. Seckman (8-2), 5:30 p.m.
4. Timberland (7-4) at Troy Buchanan (9-8), 5 p.m.
5. Cor Jesu (4-0) at Nerinx Hall (2-2), 5:30 p.m.
6. Lindbergh (0-3) was idle.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) was idle.
8. Seckman (8-2) at Oakville (2-0), 5:30 p.m.
9. Francis Howell (7-2) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (11-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/6
1. St. Dominic (12-2) was idle.
2. Borgia (16-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (12-3) vs. St. James (11-4), 5 p.m.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (11-3) at Festus (2-8), 7 p.m.
5. St. Clair (12-3) at Pacific (1-10), 6 p.m.
6. Warrenton (12-4) at St. Charles (6-5), 5:15 p.m.
7. St. Pius X (12-6) vs. Jefferson (8-5), 6:30 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (4-3) vs. Ursuline (1-3), 6 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
10. Visitation (2-2) vs. Lutheran South (1-1), 5:15 p.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

