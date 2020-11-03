|Large school schools - 11/2
|1. Lafayette (14-2) was idle.
|2. Cor Jesu (13-1) was idle.
|3. Eureka (8-4) was idle.
|4. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-7) was idle.
|5. Oakville (12-2) was idle.
|6. Seckman (12-6) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (15-5) was idle.
|8. Timberland (12-6) was idle.
|9. St. Joseph's (6-4) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (16-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/2
|1. St. Dominic (21-3) was idle.
|2. Borgia (28-4) was idle.
|3. St. Pius X (18-8) was idle.
|4. Warrenton (20-5) was idle.
|5. St. Clair (17-4) was idle.
|6. Hermann (24-6) was idle.
|7. Windsor (Imperial) (17-6) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (13-12) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (12-7) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (12-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
