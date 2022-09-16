|Large school schools - 9/15
|1. Eureka (7-1) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (8-5) def. Parkway West (3-2), 3-0.
|3. Edwardsville (12-2) def. East St. Louis (7-2), 2-0.
|4. St. Joseph's (4-4) at Nerinx Hall (9-2), 6:45 p.m.
|5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (8-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (5-6), 5 p.m.
|7. Cor Jesu (2-2) def. Visitation (4-6), 3-0.
|8. Nerinx Hall (9-2) vs. St. Joseph's (4-4), 6:45 p.m.
|9. Marquette (5-3) vs. Lindbergh (5-3), 5:45 p.m.
|10. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/15
|1. Westminster (12-2) vs. Lutheran North (1-6), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Mater Dei (12-3) def. Granite City (1-15), 2-0.
|3. St. Pius X (10-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (13-2) def. Breese Central (6-4), 2-1.
|5. Hermann (9-6) was idle.
|6. Jefferson (6-3) at St. Vincent, 6:30 p.m.
|7. Althoff (10-6) def. Centralia, Illinois (4-2), 2-1.
|8. Waterloo (7-2) was idle.
|9. Ursuline (4-1) was idle.
|10. Gibault (12-3) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.