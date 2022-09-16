 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/15
1. Eureka (7-1) was idle.
2. Lafayette (8-5) def. Parkway West (3-2), 3-0.
3. Edwardsville (12-2) def. East St. Louis (7-2), 2-0.
4. St. Joseph's (4-4) at Nerinx Hall (9-2), 6:45 p.m.
5. O'Fallon (12-4) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (8-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (5-6), 5 p.m.
7. Cor Jesu (2-2) def. Visitation (4-6), 3-0.
8. Nerinx Hall (9-2) vs. St. Joseph's (4-4), 6:45 p.m.
9. Marquette (5-3) vs. Lindbergh (5-3), 5:45 p.m.
10. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) was idle.

People are also reading…

Small school schools - 9/15
1. Westminster (12-2) vs. Lutheran North (1-6), 5:30 p.m.
2. Mater Dei (12-3) def. Granite City (1-15), 2-0.
3. St. Pius X (10-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (13-2) def. Breese Central (6-4), 2-1.
5. Hermann (9-6) was idle.
6. Jefferson (6-3) at St. Vincent, 6:30 p.m.
7. Althoff (10-6) def. Centralia, Illinois (4-2), 2-1.
8. Waterloo (7-2) was idle.
9. Ursuline (4-1) was idle.
10. Gibault (12-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News