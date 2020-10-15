|Large school schools - 10/14
|1. Lafayette (10-1) vs. Seckman (11-4), 5:45 p.m.
|2. Eureka (6-1) was idle.
|3. Oakville (7-0) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (6-0) vs. Marquette (3-4), 5:30 p.m.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-2) vs. Lindbergh (1-7), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Seckman (11-4) at Lafayette (10-1), 5:45 p.m.
|7. Francis Howell (9-3) was idle.
|8. Timberland (9-3) was idle.
|9. St. Joseph's (4-2) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (13-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/14
|1. St. Dominic (15-2) was idle.
|2. Borgia (18-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (19-4) was idle.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (13-3) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (14-4) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (14-6) vs. Villa Duchesne (1-6), 6 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (15-3) was idle.
|8. Incarnate Word (10-7) was idle.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (10-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
