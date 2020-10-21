 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Top 10 schedule, results
0 comments

Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Large school schools - 10/20
1. Lafayette (11-1) at O'Fallon Christian (2-5), 6 p.m.
2. Eureka (7-2) vs. St. Joseph's (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
3. Oakville (9-1) at Kirkwood (7-5), 5:30 p.m.
4. Cor Jesu (8-0) was idle.
5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) vs. Lindbergh (2-10), 5:30 p.m.
6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
7. Francis Howell (10-3) at Holt (3-13), 5 p.m.
8. Timberland (11-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (6-9), 5 p.m.
9. St. Joseph's (5-3) at Eureka (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
10. Hillsboro (14-5) vs. St. Pius X (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
Small school schools - 10/20
1. St. Dominic (16-3) was idle.
2. Borgia (20-2) was idle.
3. Hermann (20-6) at Owensville (11-14), 5 p.m.
4. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
5. Warrenton (17-4) vs. Winfield (11-3), 5:15 p.m.
6. St. Pius X (16-6) at Hillsboro (14-5), 6:30 p.m.
7. St. Clair (16-3) at Union (5-17), 6 p.m.
8. Incarnate Word (11-10) at Lutheran South (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
10. Jefferson (11-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports