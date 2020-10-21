|Large school schools - 10/20
|1. Lafayette (11-1) at O'Fallon Christian (2-5), 6 p.m.
|2. Eureka (7-2) vs. St. Joseph's (5-3), 5:30 p.m.
|3. Oakville (9-1) at Kirkwood (7-5), 5:30 p.m.
|4. Cor Jesu (8-0) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (19-3) vs. Lindbergh (2-10), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Seckman (12-4) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (10-3) at Holt (3-13), 5 p.m.
|8. Timberland (11-4) vs. Francis Howell Central (6-9), 5 p.m.
|9. St. Joseph's (5-3) at Eureka (7-2), 5:30 p.m.
|10. Hillsboro (14-5) vs. St. Pius X (16-6), 6:30 p.m.
|Small school schools - 10/20
|1. St. Dominic (16-3) was idle.
|2. Borgia (20-2) was idle.
|3. Hermann (20-6) at Owensville (11-14), 5 p.m.
|4. Windsor (Imperial) (15-5) was idle.
|5. Warrenton (17-4) vs. Winfield (11-3), 5:15 p.m.
|6. St. Pius X (16-6) at Hillsboro (14-5), 6:30 p.m.
|7. St. Clair (16-3) at Union (5-17), 6 p.m.
|8. Incarnate Word (11-10) at Lutheran South (4-5), 5:30 p.m.
|9. Lutheran St. Charles (8-6) was idle.
|10. Jefferson (11-5) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
