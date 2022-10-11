 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/10
1. Eureka (25-1) def. Rock Bridge, 3-2.
2. Lafayette (19-6) was idle.
3. O'Fallon (22-4) vs. Mater Dei (18-7), 7:30 p.m.
4. Edwardsville (17-8) was idle.
5. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
6. Pattonville (22-5) at Fort Zumwalt East (7-17), 5 p.m.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (24-1) was idle.
8. Nerinx Hall (20-7) was idle.
9. Mascoutah (22-4) was idle.
10. Marquette (16-9) lost to Cor Jesu (12-11), 3-1.

Small school schools - 10/10
1. Westminster (22-2) def. Visitation (12-15), 3-0.
2. St. Pius X (18-2) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (26-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (22-5) was idle.
5. Jefferson (23-5) vs. Hillsboro (9-14), 6:30 p.m.
6. Hermann (23-8) was idle.
7. St. Dominic (17-5) was idle.
8. Columbia (18-9) was idle.
9. Waterloo (17-4) was idle.
10. Althoff (16-11) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

