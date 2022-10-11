|Large school schools - 10/10
|1. Eureka (25-1) def. Rock Bridge, 3-2.
|2. Lafayette (19-6) was idle.
|3. O'Fallon (22-4) vs. Mater Dei (18-7), 7:30 p.m.
|4. Edwardsville (17-8) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (15-5) was idle.
|6. Pattonville (22-5) at Fort Zumwalt East (7-17), 5 p.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (24-1) was idle.
|8. Nerinx Hall (20-7) was idle.
|9. Mascoutah (22-4) was idle.
|10. Marquette (16-9) lost to Cor Jesu (12-11), 3-1.
|Small school schools - 10/10
|1. Westminster (22-2) def. Visitation (12-15), 3-0.
|2. St. Pius X (18-2) was idle.
|3. Windsor (Imperial) (26-1) was idle.
|4. Freeburg (22-5) was idle.
|5. Jefferson (23-5) vs. Hillsboro (9-14), 6:30 p.m.
|6. Hermann (23-8) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (17-5) was idle.
|8. Columbia (18-9) was idle.
|9. Waterloo (17-4) was idle.
|10. Althoff (16-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.