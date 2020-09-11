 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/10
1. Lafayette (0-0) was idle.
2. Eureka (0-0) was idle.
3. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
4. Timberland (2-0) at Holt (1-3), 5 p.m.
5. Lindbergh (0-0) was idle.
6. Cor Jesu (0-0) was idle.
7. Seckman (4-0) was idle.
8. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-1) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (1-0) at Francis Howell (1-1), 5:30 p.m.
10. Francis Howell Central (2-1) at Troy Buchanan (2-2), 5 p.m.
Small school schools - 9/10
1. St. Dominic (3-0) was idle.
2. Borgia (3-1) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2), 6 p.m.
3. Hermann (0-1) at Fatima, 5 p.m.
4. St. Pius X (1-2) at Festus (0-4), 6:30 p.m.
5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-2) at Borgia (3-1), 6 p.m.
6. Incarnate Word (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Clair (4-0) at De Soto (1-7), 6:30 p.m.
8. O'Fallon Christian (0-2) was idle.
9. Visitation (0-0) was idle.
10. Windsor (Imperial) (3-2) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

