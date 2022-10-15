 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/14
1. Eureka (26-1) vs. Park Hill South at Ozark, 6 p.m.
2. Lafayette (20-6) vs. Lutheran St. Charles (17-11) at Ozark, 7 p.m.
3. O'Fallon (25-5) def. Red Bud (6-16), 2-0.
4. Pattonville (25-5) was idle.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (26-1) was idle.
6. Francis Howell Central (17-5) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (20-9) def. Yorkville, 2-0.
8. Mascoutah (24-4) was idle.
9. Francis Howell (21-8) was idle.
10. Nerinx Hall (22-7) was idle.

Small school schools - 10/14
1. Westminster (23-2) was idle.
2. St. Pius X (19-3) was idle.
3. Windsor (Imperial) (29-1) was idle.
4. Freeburg (23-6) was idle.
5. Jefferson (25-5) was idle.
6. Hermann (25-9) was idle.
7. Incarnate Word (24-11) was idle.
8. St. Dominic (19-10) was idle.
9. Columbia (20-10) was idle.
10. Waterloo (17-5) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

