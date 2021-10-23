|Large school schools - 10/22
|1. Eureka (29-2) was idle.
|2. Lafayette (30-4) was idle.
|3. Oakville (20-7) was idle.
|4. Cor Jesu (17-5) was idle.
|5. Edwardsville (28-7) was idle.
|6. O'Fallon (27-8) was idle.
|7. St. Joseph's (14-9) def. Ladue (8-18), 3-0.
|8. Marquette (22-6) was idle.
|9. Pattonville (20-7) was idle.
|10. Nerinx Hall (18-10) def. Ursuline (5-16), 3-0.
|Small school schools - 10/22
|1. Borgia (29-4) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (26-4) was idle.
|3. Hermann (26-5) def. Linn, 3-0.
|4. Waterloo (25-5) was idle.
|5. St. Dominic (20-10) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-9), 3-0.
|6. Jefferson (28-6) was idle.
|7. Freeburg (29-6) was idle.
|8. St. Pius X (21-8) was idle.
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (29-3) def. Summit (9-16), 3-0.
|10. Breese Central (29-6) was idle.