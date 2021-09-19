|Large school schools - 9/18
|1. Lafayette (16-2) def. St. Joseph's (6-7), 2-0.
|2. Eureka (11-0) was idle.
|3. Edwardsville (11-3) was idle.
|4. Kirkwood (9-3) was idle.
|5. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-1) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (10-3) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell (4-7) lost to St. Joseph's (6-7), 2-0.
|8. Cor Jesu (5-3) lost to St. Joseph's (6-7), 2-0.
|9. Nerinx Hall (6-4) was idle.
|10. Marquette (13-2) lost to Rock Bridge, 2-0.
|Small school schools - 9/18
|1. Borgia (12-1) was idle.
|2. Mater Dei (15-1) def. Breese Central (12-2), 2-0.
|3. Freeburg (13-3) was idle.
|4. Hermann (7-3) was idle.
|5. Breese Central (12-2) lost to Mater Dei (15-1), 2-0.
|6. Civic Memorial (15-3) vs. Red Bud (3-7) at Granite City, 1 p.m.
|7. St. Dominic (7-3) was idle.
|8. St. Pius X (10-2) was idle.
|9. Windsor (Imperial) (8-1) was idle.
|10. Incarnate Word (3-2) was idle.